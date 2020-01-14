Eight horses were shot in Arizona

HERBER, Arizona (CNN) – A community in Arizona has suffered an animal abuse incident when eight horses were found shot.

For Robin Crawford with the Heber Wild Horse Freedom Preservation Alliance, these deaths are personal.

“Very upset. Very upset,” she said. “I mean, you’re crying, you’re angry, but then you want an action, you want something done.”

The Apache-Sigreaves National Forests says a hiker found the eight horses last Thursday in the Black Mesa Ranger District. They work to confirm whether bullets are to blame for every death.

That comes a year after at least eleven horses were found shot.

Crawford is left hoping authorities can crack the case while relying on miracles of what a horse kind of person takes and pulls.

“They are quite mental, I think there must be something wrong with them. how could you do that? ”

