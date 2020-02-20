[eight-killed-in-shootings-in-germany-hookah-lounges-qualified:-authorities]

BERLIN — 8 people today were being killed in shootings in the German town of Hanau late Wednesday, authorities explained. Two hookah lounges reportedly were qualified.

Authorities were searching for the perpetrators early Thursday, three hrs after the shootings at about 10 p.m. (2100 GMT), which law enforcement stated also left 5 persons wounded.

A weighty law enforcement presence was in spot in central Hanau, with officers cordoning off the scene of one of the shootings as a helicopter hovered overhead. A car coated in thermal foil also could be scene, with shattered glass subsequent to it.

Forensic authorities in white overalls collected evidence from the scene.

A brief law enforcement assertion gave no information and facts on the victims. It mentioned the motive is not quickly apparent.

Police reported a dark motor vehicle was seen leaving the scene of the to start with shooting, and yet another taking pictures was reported at a second site.

Regional general public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk said, without citing resources, that an assault took location in a hookah lounge in the centre of the metropolis. It said witnesses described listening to eight or 9 pictures and seeing at minimum 1 man or woman lying on the floor.

The perpetrator or perpetrators then evidently went to another component of the metropolis, wherever photographs ended up fired in an additional hookah lounge, the broadcaster claimed.

Hanau is in southwestern Germany, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of Frankfurt. It has about 100,000 inhabitants.