Mohsin Khan, a former Pakistani at the opening of Pakistan, has come down hard on the fitness standards of the current Pakistani cricket team. Mohsin said that eight of the eleven Pakistani cricketers playing international cricket do not meet fitness standards.

Mohsin, who represented Pakistan in 48 Tests and 75 ODIs between 1977 and 1986, highlighted top-line concerns for Pakistan and put the weight firmly behind Sharjeel Khan.

“Opening has always been a problem for Pakistan. Sharjeel Khan is a talented player. His fitness should not be a big concern as I think eight players in Pakistan playing eleven does not meet the required standards, so it doesn’t make much difference,” Mohsin told Daily Express.

The left-handed Sharjeel has so far played 1 Test, 25 ODIs and 15 T20Is for Pakistan, and was last seen in national colors back in 2017 in ODIs against Australia

Mohsin, who was also Pakistan’s head coach and interim coach, sacked current Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq in 2011 for accepting the dual role of coach and head coach.

“When Imran Khan became prime minister, I expected decisions in the PCB to be made on merit, but this does not seem to be the case. Our cricket is headed the right way because there is no consistency in the performance of the national team,” he said. “There is a lack of responsibility with Misbah as the team’s top coach. Who will be responsible when the coach is on the side he has chosen?”

Mohsin, who was Pakistan’s interim coach in 2011, revealed that he had been offered a double role but refused because he thought it might fall under a conflict of interest.

“When I was the head coach on the sidelines, PCB president Ijaz Butt also offered me the role of head coach, but I declined because of a conflict of interest,” he added.

The 65-year-old, who was the first Pakistani to score double in the Lord, praised Babar Azam for excelling in all formats and handling the new role as he was the T20 headquarters captain.

“Babar still played well in all three formats, despite the additional responsibility of being the T20I captain,” he said. “He is a disciplined player and role model for young players in the country,” Mohsin said.

