Eight slangs invented by Black Twitter that have upgraded different aspects of life

The phenomenon that we came across as Black Twitter has been described as the greatest source of linguistic creativity on the social media platform.

Black Twitter is definable, but not without difficulties. It relates to the conversations that are mainly conducted by African-American users of Twitter and the culture of the idiosyncrasies that accompany these conversations.

As what it is, Black Twitter has found ways to express itself in different voices, in a unique linguistic way.

Black Twitter is the language of American English. However, members have found many ways to use words and phrases that become meaningful over time.

The currency for each Black Twitter slang depends on whether it prevails with other users. But slang is syntactically more important if it is understood by people outside of Black Twitter.

Some of the slangs have even found social and political ends beyond their use in interacting with social media.

Below are eight examples of Black Twitter slangs that Twitter has adopted for everyday use.