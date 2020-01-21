Eight tourists died of a suspected carbon monoxide gas leak at the resort in Nepal

January 21 (UPI) – Eight tourists, including four children, died after being passed out in a hotel room in a mountain resort in Nepal, the authorities said on Tuesday.

Officials said the dead were part of a group of 15 tourists who stayed at the Daman resort and all remained in the same room. They used gas heating to stay warm while the windows and doors were locked.

The group had traveled to Nepal from Kerala in India.

A family of five was among the dead, officials said – Praveen Krishnan Nair, 39; his wife Saranya, 34, and their three children Sreebhadra, 9; Aarcha, 8; Abhi Nair, 7. Ranjith Punathil, Indu Ragalatha and Vyshnav Ranjith were also identified.

Police commissioner Sushil Singh Rathaur said all eight of the forces had flown to a hospital in Kathmandu, where they were pronounced dead upon arrival. The authorities believe that they have all lost consciousness due to a carbon monoxide leak from space heating.

The Indian Ministry of Tourism said Tuesday that it hoped for a quick investigation.