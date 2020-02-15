[eighteen-calendar year-old boy taken into custody immediately after thieving from Walmart in Brick Township – Up Information Data Philly]

BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (Up News Data) – A female and a slight have been arrested Friday following police at Brick Township claimed they experienced stolen Walmart. Officers ended up named to the retail outlet around 4 p.m. Soon after receiving stories of a theft.

In accordance to the law enforcement, a decline avoidance officer in the store tried using to prevent two women of all ages from leaving the retailer with items they did not fork out.

%MINIFYHTML3912c05aafcb2bbfda08402bf34a053713% %MINIFYHTML3912c05aafcb2bbfda08402bf34a053714%

When he faced them, Kiana Craig, 18, hit the officer twice in the face. A next loss avoidance officer noticed the incident and experimented with to intervene, but the suspects fled the scene and still left the products.

%MINIFYHTML3912c05aafcb2bbfda08402bf34a053715%

%MINIFYHTML3912c05aafcb2bbfda08402bf34a053716%

Even though heading to Walmart, a Brick Township police officer identified a car that matched the description supplied by decline prevention officers.

The officer then stopped the automobile, which is when Craig began arguing with him.

Craig and a insignificant in the automobile were being arrested.

Craig was billed with theft and taken to the Ocean County jail while the boy or girl was prosecuted and handed about to a guardian.