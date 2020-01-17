Eighth Space Flag exercise, packaged as a Space Force signature of the law

January 17 (UPI) – The space flag exercise was held for the eighth time at the Boeing Virtual Warfare Center on the day the U.S. Space Forces were founded.

The Space Force announced on Thursday that the exercise, which began on December 9 at the Boeing Virtual Warfare Center under the auspices of Air Force Space Command, ended on December 20, the day President Donald Trump received the National Defense Authorization Act 2020 signed the Space Force as a separate branch of the military.

“The completion of Space Flag 20-1 on the same day as the creation of the United States Space Force is truly a symbol of the way we have further developed our understanding and approach to space operations,” said Brig. General DeAnna Burt , Director of operations and communications for the United States Space Force.

“Simply put, this exercise is designed to make this generation a better space war leader,” said Maj. Neil Fournie, Space Flag instructor. “Some of these planes have operated their specific systems for two to three years, but here they learn how to operate in a domain that may one day be controversial, degraded, and operational, or get into a conflict scenario.”

Space Flag, which started in 2017 and was modeled on the Air Force Red Flag, is the only large-scale employment exercise in the industry.

During the exercise, participants are organized in “blue” and “red” cells in simulated maneuvers – the latter representing what the opponent wants to achieve.

The National Reconnaissance Office, the National Space Defense Center and the Combined Space Operations Center take on command and control functions as part of the “white cell”, a third participating group.

A total of 96 players took part in the exercise, including 64 participants with blue, 19 with white and 13 with red cells, including active and reserve airmen of the 21st, 50th, 460th and 310th space wing as well as the air combat command of the Army, the Navy and the staff of the National Reconnaissance Office.

General John Raymond was signed earlier this week to head the Space Force, and L3Harris received a $ 12.9 million order to maintain the National Space Defense Center. The Pentagon assured that the acquisition process would remain unhindered despite the bureaucratic upheavals caused by the creation of the new branch.