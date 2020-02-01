Eighth US coronavirus case confirmed in Boston

An eighth case of coronavirus in the US was confirmed in a man in Boston in his 20s, health officials said on Saturday.

The man recently returned from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, health officials from Boston and Massachusetts said in a press release.

The man sought medical help soon after his return and has been isolated since then. His few close contacts have been identified and are monitored for symptoms.

The Massachusetts Department of Health and the Boston Public Health Commission were informed of the positive test results by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Friday.

“Our priority is not only to protect and educate Boston residents, but also to help this man recover,” said Rita Nieves, executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “We are happy that he is doing well.”

Nieves said the risk to the general population “remains low.”

“And we remain confident that we are in a good position to respond to this evolving situation,” said Nieves.

This is the first case in Massachusetts. There are three confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in California, one in Washington State, one in Arizona and two in Illinois. The second case in Illinois is the first person-to-person transmission in the United States.

The CDC is the only laboratory in the United States that can confirm cases of the novel coronavirus. On Friday, 241 patients were examined in 36 states. Among them, 114 had tested negative and 121 had pending results.

Almost 12,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, including more than 11,800 in China. At least 26 other countries have reported cases, including three in Japan, two in the UK and two in Australia.

The U.S. government declared the virus a health emergency on Friday. and President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that suspended the entry of foreigners who have traveled to China in the past two weeks.

In response, Delta Air Lines has delayed the scheduled suspension of all US flights to China until February 2nd. The last flight from the United States to China by April 30 will be Saturday, and the last flight from China to the United States will be Sunday. Delta said Saturday in a press release.

American and United Airlines have canceled flights to China, and American Airlines has moved the scheduled suspension from Friday, January 31, to March 27.

China is asking the EU for help

China has asked the European Union for help buying medical supplies, the Chinese government said, as the country has run out of beds and supplies. Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang has spoken to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, according to a government statement, and hopes to be able to process deliveries via “commercial channels” from EU countries.

In the fight against the spread of the virus, the Chinese province of Hubei, in which Wuhan is the capital, has extended the New Year holidays to February 13. Schools and some government offices remain closed.

China’s government had extended the holiday to February 2. The break was originally scheduled for January 24-30.

Villages and towns in China have used drones with speakers to patrol streets, and verbally abused people who are masked in public, Chinese state media reported.