Eiji Yoshikawa: The “Merciful Pugilist”

Eiji Yoshikawa is committed to peace and international understanding and is a motivational speaker and philanthropist who spreads his message through an unexpected platform boxing. His efforts earned him the nickname “Compassionate Pugilist” of Japan Inc. magazine in 2004, and this nickname has been his sideline ever since.

Yoshikawa grew up in Kagawa and loved sports as a boy, but admitted that he had never dreamed that he would end up boxing. Things changed when he left home to go to Tokyo University.

Yoshikawa quickly became disillusioned with the drinking and celebrating student culture that he saw around him. “I wanted to try something that none of my classmates would ever choose, so I decided to box,” he says. He then joined the Kyoei Boxing Gym, where many masters were trained, including Yoko Gushiken, one of the most famous Japanese boxers.

Even after completing his studies and entering the business world, Yoshikawa continued to march on his own drum.

“I worked as a salary in Tokyo for seven years while working as a boxing coach in the evenings,” he says. “My colleagues went for a drink or long business lunches after work, but I wasn’t there. Instead, I ran for lunch.”

In order to be able to go to work on time for boxing, Yoshikawa got used to going to the company very early to clean the entire office. “Then no one would complain if I left before everyone else at night!” He recalls with a grin.

As Yoshikawa continued to develop his coaching career and some of his boxers led to national and international success, he also began to explore the idea of ​​using boxing as a way of public relations. In 2001, he launched Japan’s first neighborhood guard program, the Meidaimae Peacemakers, in an area in Tokyo where crime was increasing at the time. Initially, he patrolled the neighborhood alone, but in due course he invited his boxing comrades to join him.

“Boxers have this tough image, but many are actually outsiders in society,” he says. “We talked while we were walking around, so I could encourage her to tell me what was in her mind.”

After spending a year abroad in New York to continue his boxing training right after college, Yoshikawa had made it easy for him to speak English. He used his language skills to reach young foreign boxers who came to Japan. According to Yoshikawa, many had big dreams of improving themselves, but in reality they were facing a difficult time and even possible exploitation in Japan.

Yoshikawa congratulates Jhon Gemino, a Filipino orphan boxer he trained, on a fight in Tokyo in 2018.

“They came from countries like Thailand, Venezuela, Mexico and the Philippines. They were very poor and might have little education or no family to help them, ”he explains. “Boxing was perhaps the only choice for her, but her life outside the ring was even more difficult than it was in it.”

Moved by what he saw and heard, Yoshikawa made a documentary about the hopes and dreams of young Filipino boxers. Inspired by the epic battle between boxing legends Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in 1974 in Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of the Congo), Yoshikawa titled his film “Rumble in the Jungle”. The project was completed in 2013. Since then, he has shown the documentary to various groups as part of fundraisers to support families in the Philippines.

In a way, it was Yoshikawa’s passion to help and encourage young people to get a better picture of the world, which led him to move to Vancouver in 2014.

Yoshikawa, who speaks regularly at schools in the United States, Europe, and Japan, points out that most young Japanese today are rich in the materialistic sense.

“I meet Japanese middle school students who are under pressure from the entrance exams and their parents’ expectations. They often tell me: “I am the saddest child in the world. My teachers and parents don’t listen to me!” He says. “But after learning about the lives of children in the Philippines – who have so little but are still happy – their perspective changes.”

His move to Canada followed after encouraging a group of teenagers in Japan to broaden their horizons by spending time in Vancouver. Yoshikawa followed and liked the Canadian lifestyle so much that he decided to stay.

He mentions democratic society and clean air as some of the aspects of life he particularly enjoys, along with the friendly atmosphere. “People smile at Vancouver. There are now posters in Tokyo asking people to say “hello and greet others!” He says with an ironic smile.

In Vancouver, one of Yoshikawa’s latest community outreach programs is teaching boxing courses to seniors who cope with Parkinson’s disease. He says that by learning boxing, seniors can develop both confidence and resilience.

However, teaching such programs does not mean that Yoshikawa has hung up his competition gloves. He has been in the ring for occasional exhibition fights since 2010 – sometimes against boxers under half his age. It’s not about winning. He has no illusions there. The struggles are organized to raise funds and raise awareness for charity, or simply to show people that anything is possible if you put your heart and mind to it.

In the future, the merciful pugilist wants to continue trying to help others whenever the opportunity arises.

“I feel like I never” left “Japan when I consider the planet a piece of rock with some islands surrounded by a pond,” he says. “Serving the world is the rent I pay for my place on the planet.”

profile

Surname: Eiji Yoshikawa

Job: boxer

hometown: Kagawa, Shikoku

Age: 59

Key moments in your career:

1979 – Starts learning boxing after going to university in Tokyo

1983 – After graduating in French literature, he travels to New York to continue his boxing training

1984 – Returns to Japan and starts working as a boxing trainer

1987 – Otomo Iwao becomes Japanese Lightweight One champion, the first of Yoshikawa’s students to win a national title.

2001 – Initiates Meidaimae Peacemakers, Japan’s first neighborhood watch, in Tokyo

2010 – Returns to an exhibition game in Tokyo at the age of 49 against a boxer who is 20 years younger

2013 – Produces his documentary “Rumble in the Jungle” about Filipino boxers and their families

2014 – Moved to Vancouver, Canada 2018 – Outfight Parkinson’s boxing classes in Vancouver begin for seniors with Parkinson’s disease

My boxing hero: “Nelson Mandela. When I was following events in South Africa in the 1980s and 1990s, I always felt that he had this boxer mentality. I learned much later that Mandela was a top boxer, and that made sense to me. “