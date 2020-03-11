Eire lovers come across a way to show up at behind-closed-doors qualifier in Montenegro

A late decision by the Montenegro FA to enjoy today’s European Championship qualifier against Eire guiding shut doors didn’t prevent the little checking out fanbase attending the fixture.

Republic of Eire players Louise Quinn, left, and Niamh Fahey go the Montenegro crew as they get there prior to the UEFA Women’s 2021 European Championships Qualifier match at Pod Malim Brdom in Petrovac. Picture by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Parents of some players who picked up accidents made a decision not to make the excursion but a couple of some others did, using an oblique flight route to Podgorica airport and driving to Petrovac.

A statement issued by the Montenegro FA website past night time read through: “The match will be played devoid of the existence of supporters in accordance with the conclusion of the Ministry of Health and fitness of Montenegro relevant to avoidance of import and spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The Ministry of Health made a conclusion earlier now (Tuesday), at the suggestion of the Institute of General public Wellness, to maintain all sporting situations, nationwide and global, devoid of the existence of an viewers.”

The Pod Malim Brdom stadium is greatly viewable from the outdoors, with just one stand for supporters.

Montenegro, base seeds in the group and without having a position or target just after a few qualifiers, attracted only 50 followers to their very last home activity versus Greece. Eire has virtually 5,000 at Tallaght Stadium for final Thursday’s 1- gain over Greece.

Victory for Eire will raise them top rated of their group with three qualifiers remaining. Manager Vera Pauw has picked an attack-minded workforce with Cork-native Clare Glow coming in for her 1st competitive begin.

The other transform came in intention, with American-born Courtney Brosnan from West Ham United acquiring the nod in advance of Marie Hourihan.

Ireland workforce: C Brosnan D Caldwell, L Quinn, H Scott N Fahey, D O’Sullivan A O’Gorman R Littlejohn, K McCabe R Jarrett, C Glow.