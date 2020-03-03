el-camino-college-honors-montford-level-marines,-1st-african-people-in-america-authorized-in-us-maritime-corps

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) — Students and staff at El Camino University in Torrance honored a exclusive navy legacy: the Montford Point Marines, who were being the initial African-People allowed to be a part of the United States Marine Corps.

Theirs is an American tale of braveness and perseverance. But it is really also a story that is been a key retained for a long time.

“It is the very best kept key in the Marine Corps. Montford Point was a place where by African-People, when they ended up permitted to sign up for the Maritime Corps in 1942, August the 26th, ended up properly trained separately from white Marines,” reported Dave Culmer, a member of the Montford Point Marines Association.

Between 1942 and 1949, blacks entering the Marine Corps qualified separately at Montford Position camp, now called Camp Johnson, in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Hundreds went on to battle in Entire world War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam.

“Historical past was a little bit unkind and most folks did not realize African Us citizens ended up in all these island battles with the Japanese,” reported Montford Stage Maritime Jack McDowell.

But they were there. And decades afterwards, these guys are even now in this article.

In honor of Black Record Thirty day period, 10 Montford Issue Marines, been given recognition at at the school for the sacrifices they manufactured to secure this country.

“Amazingly adequate, we have survivors listed here in Los Angeles. They are like the Tuskegee Airmen, only for the Marine Corps,” reported Brenda Threatt, the assistant director of Veterans Providers at El Camino School.

Now in their late 80s and 90s, the Marines shared tales and life lessons. Some brought tears to the eyes of students and workers, others explained to tales that made folks smile.

“I looked at the Navy and mentioned no, no, I do not like the Popeye outfit,” 1 stated.