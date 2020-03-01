[El Clásico: Preview]

Picture by Jose Breton/Pics Motion/NurPhoto through Getty Visuals

The biggest match of the La Liga 12 months is here. Can Barça make it six wins in a row at the Bernabéu and end Real Madrid’s season?

Actual Madrid CF (2nd, 53pts) vs FC Barcelona (1st, 55pts)

Competition/Round: 2019-20 La Liga, Matchday 26

Barcelona Outs & Uncertainties: Luis Suárez, Sergi Roberto, Ousmane Dembélé (out)

True Madrid Outs & Doubts: Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, Nacho, Rodrygo, James Rodríguez, Luka Jovic (out)

Day/Time: Sunday, March 1st, 2020, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (British isles), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (Usa), one.30am IST (India, Monday)

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Referee: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

How to watch on Tv: beIN Athletics (Usa & Canada), LaLigaTV (Uk), SuperSport seven (Nigeria), Not Accessible (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), many others

How to stream: FuboTV (Usa), beIN Sports Link (Usa & Canada), LaLigaTV (British isles), Facebook Dwell (India), Movistar+ (Spain), other individuals

Pursuing a stable one-1 draw from Napoli in the Champions League in midweek, Barcelona return to action for the major La Liga match of 2020: El Clásico can take position at the Santiago Bernabéu amongst leaders and two-time defending champions Barça and 2nd location Real Madrid.

Barça are two points forward at the leading of the table many thanks to Madrid finding up just a single point from their last two matches, and with Los Blancos coming off just one particular get in their very last 5 in all competitions and a painful decline to Manchester Metropolis in Europe it is harmless to say Barça are in improved variety and maybe even favorites coming into this a person.

A victory for Barça would open up up a five-point hole at the best of the standings with 12 video games to go and heritage shows us which is nearly unachievable to conquer in La Liga, particularly with Barça keeping the head-to-head and objective distinction advantage if they gain. Not only that, the Blaugrana would get a sixth consecutive match at the Bernabéu, an unprecedented run of dominance at the Spanish funds that would definitely improve the title of Madrid’s stadium to the Santiago BARÇAbéu.

Madrid are virtually out of the Champions League and are eliminated from the Copa del Rey, so getting rid of El Clásico will very much conclusion their time. That signifies they’ll give all the things they have to acquire this a person, and Barça need to manage the sport properly and know they will not be equipped to play fairly soccer for 90 minutes. This is about depth and seeking more than them, and Quique Setién is struggling with his biggest test nevertheless.

This promises to be one of the terrific Clásicos of current memory. Will Barça lengthen the streak? Will Madrid discover a way to preserve their time? This is likely to be so great.

Probable LINEUPS

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen Semedo, Piqué, Umtiti, Firpo Arthur, Busquets, De Jong Vidal, Messi, Griezmann

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos Isco, Benzema, Vinicius

PREDICTION

I loathe getting self-assured ahead of a Clásico, but I believe we’ll be too great at the conclude: 3-2 Barça in a Clásico for the ages.