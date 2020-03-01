[El Clásico: Stay Blog!]

Photograph by Matt McNulty – Manchester Metropolis/Manchester Metropolis FC through Getty Pictures

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Commencing XI: Ter Stegen Semedo, Piqué, Umtiti, Alba Arthur, Busquets, De Jong Vidal, Messi, Griezmann (four-3-3)

Bench: Neto (GK), Lenglet, Firpo, Rakitic, Collado, Ansu Fati, Braithwaite

Serious MADRID

Starting off XI: Courtois Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos Isco, Benzema, Vinicius (four-three-3)

Bench: Aréola (GK), Militão, Mendy, Modric, Vázquez, Bale, Mariano

WELCOME TO THE SANTIAGO BERNABÉU!!! The property of all-time La Liga champions Authentic Madrid is the web site of a gigantic El Clásico in between the hosts and two-time defending champions Barcelona, who occur into this one two points in advance of their biggest rivals at the prime of the desk and could take a big move in direction of successful a 3rd straight league title with a sixth straight get at the Bernabéu. This promises to be all forms of entertaining, and you’re welcome to sign up for us to abide by and remark all the action. Let us Are living Web site!!!

(Note: the responses will be open only when the workforce information occur out, for the reason that our commenter people enjoy commenting and occasionally there are far too numerous remarks in the opinions section)

MATCH Data

Level of competition/Spherical: 2019-20 La Liga, Matchday 26

Day/Time: Sunday, March 1st, 2020, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (Uk), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (Usa), one.30am IST (India, Monday)

Location: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Referee: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Have fun with the game! Forever and at any time, no make a difference the levels of competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!