El-P updates fans on release date of new album ‘RTJ4’

El-P has informed fans of the release date of the next Run the Jewels album.

It’s been a little over three years since killer Mike and El-P released their last studio album “RTJ3”. NME called this a “collaboration that raises the bar” and now El-P has managed to update fans when they can expect their next release.

The group’s co-founder went on Twitter today (January 13th) and announced that “RTJ4” will be released before he and his rhyme partner Killer Mike play Coachella on April 10th and 17th.

A fan said the only reason he has been on Twitter in the past few months is because he is hoping to get an RTJ4 release date. He added that El-P and Killer Mike had “stressed” him and asked them to “drop the album”. Or give us a date so we can look forward to something. “

El-P replied, “I apologize for your stress. The album will be released before we play Coachella and definitely not this month, that’s all I can say now. We’ll announce a tough date soon. “

See the interaction below:

I apologize for your stress. The album will be released before we play Coachella and definitely not this month, that’s all I can say now. We’ll announce a tough date soon. https://t.co/L61enyPhFL

– el-p (@therealelp) January 13, 2020

Already in November El-P told the fans that “RTJ4” was “damn hard” and would show “about 11 jams” and would be less than 40 minutes long.

In the meantime, it was announced last month that EL-P will reissue its solo back catalog and make it available for streaming for the first time.

The American rapper and producer, who is half of the rap duo Run The Jewels, said he would republish his three solo records through Fat Possum Records (originally released by Rawkus Records and his own label Definitive Jux). The first album, 2007 “I sleep when you are dead” can now be streamed.