El Paso mass suspect charged on 90 counts of federal hate crimes

A man from Texas accused of deliberately targeting Mexican heritage people in a shooting where 22 people were killed in an El Paso Walmart store last year was charged with 90 counts of federal hate crimes on Thursday, according to a court document.

The federal grand jury indictment accuses Patrick Crusius, 21, with 22 counts of hate crimes leading to death, 23 hate crimes involving an attempted murder, and 45 counts for unloading a firearm related to hate crimes

Crusius was charged last year for the shooting and did not plead guilty. He is confronted with the death penalty if he is convicted.

Crusius would now be faced with a separate lawsuit before the federal court, John Bash, the American attorney for the western district of Texas, told reporters after the indictment of the grand jury.

“We all share the same goal here – achieving justice for the families of the victims,” ​​Bash said.

Bash said the shooting in El Paso was an act of domestic terrorism and an attack on an entire ethnic group.

“We’re shooting at all cylinders to stop this. We’re going to stop hate crimes,” he said.

He is accused of driving 11 am from his hometown Allen, near Dallas, to El Paso on 3 August last year and shooting at shoppers with an AK-47 rifle at the Walmart store. He surrendered to officers who confronted him outside.

Crusius confessed while surrendering and told the police that he was targeting Mexicans, according to a statement from El Paso police released days after the shooting. Most dead were Latinos.

In a manifesto that prosecutors say was posted online by Crusius on 8chan, a meanwhile defunct message board that is often used by extremists, the accused shooter said that his Walmart attack “is a response to the Spanish invasion of Texas.”

The federal indictment cited the manifesto that also said Crusius “defended my country against cultural and ethnic substitution caused by the invasion.”

Democrats have said that the anti-immigrant and racially charged language of Republican President Donald Trump has fueled racist, white nationalist sentiments at political meetings and on Twitter, creating a political climate conducive to hate-based violence.

Former congressman from Texas and El Paso resident Beto O’Rourke, said at the time of the shooting, one of the contenders for the Democratic nomination for president, “helped create the hatred” that made the massacre possible.

Trump has simply rejected the criticism because Democrats want to score political points for a tragedy.