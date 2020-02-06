El Paso, Texas, Walmart shoots suspect Patrick Crusius over hate crime charges, source

WASHINGTON – Man accused of killing 22 and injuring two dozen more in a shootout targeting Mexicans in the border town of El Paso, Texas, has been charged with federal hate crimes, he said. ‘Associated Press someone close to the case.

Federal prosecutors were expected to announce several charges against the alleged shooter, Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas, later Thursday at a press conference in El Paso, according to the person, who had direct knowledge of the case but did not was not authorized to disclose the details of the indictment before the official announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

A manifesto attributed to the suspect during the August 3 shooting spree during a busy shopping day said the attack was intended to scare Hispanics out of the United States.

The shooting took place at a time when immigration officials were trying to manage a crushing of migrants on the US-Mexico border and there was a political battle over their treatment. El Paso was the epicenter of the influx. President Donald Trump has made the crackdown on immigration a feature of his administration, and the polarizing subject has made the headlines around the world.

Eight Mexican nationals were among the victims of the attack at a Walmart store popular with shoppers in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, just across the Rio Grande from El Paso.

David Lane, a Colorado attorney representing Crusius in the federal file, said Thursday morning that he had not yet seen the indictment but hoped that federal prosecutors would not demand the execution of his client.

“Part of the evolution of our society involves understanding that justice is not synonymous with revenge, because revenge ignores the essential humanity in each of us and brutalizes us all,” said Lane. “Part of my job here is to convince, hopefully, the Department of Justice that they are not the department of revenge.”

Crusius, 21, faces the death penalty for murder in the capital. He pleaded not guilty last year.

The federal indictment comes as El Paso marks the sixth anniversary of the shooting. Last weekend, the suburban town of San Elizario planted 22 oak trees in honor of the victims. Local media broadcast memories.

The federal charge follows Crusius’ indictment last fall on a murder charge, which could also result in a death sentence. He has been held without bail since the shooting and kept isolated from other prisoners, under close surveillance for at least two months after the shooting.

Crusius went to the police after an attack on a busy Walmart, saying, “I’m the gunman” and that he was targeting the Mexicans, according to an arrest warrant.

Prosecutors said in court documents that Crusius had published a screed online shortly before the shooting, saying it was “in response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.” He cited as inspiration a mass shootout in Christchurch, New Zealand, which killed dozens of Muslim residents of that country.

The document touched on some of the rhetoric in Trump’s immigration policy. El Paso residents such as former Texas representative Beto O’Rourke, who was a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination this year, accused Trump of promoting harmful stereotypes and fueling the idea that the increased migrant crossings was an “invasion” coordinated by the Latinos. . The president denied having incited violence.

Police say Crusius drove more than 10 hours from his grandparents’ home in a Dallas suburb of El Paso to conduct the attack. A lawyer for Crusius’ family declined to comment on Thursday.

The charges announced Thursday are the latest for federal prosecutors following high-profile violent incidents. The Department of Justice has laid federal hate crime charges against a man suspected of having committed a machete attack in Hanukkah in New York in December, which injured five people; a man who opened fire in a Pittsburgh synagogue last year; and a man who killed a woman when he entered a crowd of protesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

