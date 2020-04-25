El Salvador imposes a 24-hour prison block after 22 murders in one day

Gang leaders in Salvadoran prisons were blocked 24 hours a day (photo: AFP by Getty Images)

President El Savador ordered a 24-hour prison block for residential gang members after 22 murders reported in one day.

Nayib Bukele said leaders would be placed in solitary confinement after a sudden surge in fear of being ordered from behind bars.

He added that ‘maximum threat’ measures had been used in the homicide investigation. It was the highest result in one day since Bukele took office in June last year.

He wrote on Twitter: “No contact with the outside world. Stores will remain closed and all activities will be suspended until further notice. Gang leaders will go to isolation.

President Nayib Bukele announced the maximum state of emergency in all penitentiary centers where gang members are present (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Just a few years ago, El Salvador, long harassed by powerful street gangs called maras, had the highest homicide rate in the Americas.

However, the killings have fallen significantly under Bukele, and the Central American country has registered several days without any killings in recent months.

El Salvador imposed one of the strictest measures in America to combat the spread of coronavirus.

To date, 250 cases and eight deaths have been reported in the country.

