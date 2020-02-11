Elbert F. Cox was the first black man to receive a doctorate. in math in 1925

For Elbert Frank Cox, it was an extraordinary achievement in view of that time to be the first black man in history to do a doctorate in mathematics and to be the first African American to do so.

In 1925, the year he graduated in math from Cornell University, only 28 doctoral degrees in mathematics were awarded in the United States

Records also indicated that only about 50 African Americans had received any kind of doctorate by this year.

By becoming the second

black student at the time to do a PhD in any subject from Cornell, Cox

paved the way for other blacks to become PhD students along the way

inspiring future black mathematicians.

Despite its immeasurable

Successes, he didn’t get much recognition during his lifetime,

According to researchers.

Cox, born on December 5, 1895 in Evansville, Indiana, a talented violinist, received a scholarship from the Prague Music Conservatory to earn a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University. As a brilliant student, according to Cornell Chronicle, Cox earned an A in every math course he took.

After graduating, he joined the US Army and was stationed in France, where he later rose to become a sergeant. After serving in the military, he became a professor of biology, physics, and chemistry at Shaw University, a black university, and a secondary school in Raleigh, NC.

In 1922, Cox left Shaw to enroll at Cornell after receiving a graduate math scholarship and an Erastus Brooks scholarship.

He had applied for Cornell approval the previous year, but the reports said: “One of his references wrote a positive letter, followed by another letter expecting certain difficulties for the young man because he was of the colored race is. ”So Cox joined the faculty at Shaw University. “

Move to

Cornell, Cox

worked with William Lloyd Garrison Williams, a former Cornell professor

his dissertation committee chair.

After completing his doctorate, Cox taught mathematics and physics in the West

Virginia Colored Institute before moving to Howard until he retired

1966th

At that time, being an African American academic had its own challenges. Without adequate support for research and publication, Cox published only two articles during his lifetime, one of which was his doctoral thesis.

He was the first African American to be admitted to the American Mathematical Society (AMS), but professional organizations like the AMS did not welcome African Americans during this period, which made it difficult for Cox and others to attend meetings or social events.

Regardless, when he left Howard, Cox had supervised more master’s theses than any other faculty member.

The husband and father of three children would also encourage other blacks to graduate in math and physics.

“His achievements have helped other black mathematicians such as Dudley Welcon Woodard, William Waldron Shiefflin Claytor, Marjorie Lee Brown, Evelyn Boyd Granville and David Blackwell to complete doctorates at American universities,” said scientist Charles W. Carrey Jr., who Cox explored life and work, wrote.