Elderly Couple Attacked In Their Crawley Home By A Stranger With A Stick

A couple in their 60s were subjected to a “terrible” attack in their Crawley home when they answered the door to find a stranger armed with a stick who made their way inside.

The unknown man knocked on the door of the house in Fulham Close, Broadfield, at 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, January 30.

He attacked the man who opened the door, leaving him with significant facial wounds, and then made his way to attack an elderly woman.

The couple retaliated and the assailant left the house with the old man’s wallet.

They received medical care and support from officers.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 5’8 ” and appeared to have aged in his teens or early twenties.

He wore black pants and a black jacket, a white and black face cover and perhaps wore black leather gloves.

Detective Inspector Duncan Elliott said, “This was a terrible attack and we are determined to bring the perpetrator to justice.

“We salute the bravery of the victims who came forward to promptly report this incident.

“We urge everyone who witnessed something suspicious that evening to come forward.”

Prevention Inspector Steve Turner said, “We understand that this was a distressing event for those involved and we want to reassure the local community that this is an isolated incident and we currently have a presence increased police presence in the region.

“Anyone with a video surveillance system or with information that could assist in investigations is asked to contact us by reporting online to Sussex police or by calling 101, citing Operation Hubble.”

