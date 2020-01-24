Elderly couple of Enfield violently attacked with shovel and stolen Asian gold

Metropolitan police detectives call for witnesses and information after two violent burglaries on two nights in Enfield.

In a shocking incident, the suspects attacked an elderly couple in their own home, targeting Asian gold and other valuables.

Incident 1

This incident occurred at an address on Montagu Road on Tuesday, January 21, around 9:30 p.m.

An elderly couple – a 64-year-old woman and her 81-year-old husband – were sitting in their living room when they heard the glass in their rear glass door break.

Five men then entered the room armed with items, including a shovel and a screwdriver.

The men asked for gold and silver, and two detained the victims in the living room while the others ransacked the rest of the house in search of valuables.

During the incident, the old man was repeatedly struck with the shovel while the woman was sprayed with cleaning fluid on her face.

After stealing a quantity of gold and silver jewelry, the suspects fled the address in a vehicle, allegedly a Mercedes car.

The two occupants suffer from poor health and were both traumatized by their ordeal. They were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The suspects are described as white men who spoke with Eastern European accents. They were all covered and dressed in black.

Incident 2

After the police witnessed the burglary, a new incident emerged.

At approximately 8:50 p.m. that evening on Bromley Road, residents of a property heard a knock on their door.

As they approached, they heard men talking about “knocking on the door”.

The occupants managed to scare the suspects, but upon inspecting their door, the tools were found to be damaged.

The suspects have been described as having their faces covered.

Incident 3

The next evening, Wednesday January 22 at around 9 p.m., several residents of Beckenham Gardens heard a loud noise.

During their investigation, they discovered that the front door of a nearby address, whose residents were not at home, was no longer under his hinges and several men were fleeing the house.

One of the men was carrying a suitcase and a safe, and others were carrying a large pole and a screwdriver.

The residents bravely confronted the men and in the ensuing argument, one of the neighbors was struck with the stick while the suitcase was thrown at the head of another neighbor.

Read more

The most read stories of the day on MyLondon

Fortunately, neither was injured, but the suspects were able to escape.

The suspects were described as three men in dark clothing. At least one of the males was white.

They wore hoods and gloves. They left in a silver or white vehicle that had a tinted window.

No arrests have yet been made.

“Absolutely despicable”

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley of the North Area CID, who is leading the investigation, said, “Targeting seniors in their own homes and subjecting them to this level of fear and intimidation is absolutely despicable.”

“The use of weapons, in particular hitting a frail and elderly man with a shovel, was completely unnecessary and the incident frightened the victims.

“The fact that these incidents happened for consecutive nights, at about the same time and only ten minutes apart from each other with assailants carrying weapons, is surprisingly similar and that is why I think they are linked.

“The men used a vehicle to arrive and escape in both cases and were seen taking off at high speed.

“If you have seen the offenders arriving or leaving, or who is responsible, I urge you to introduce yourself first. I particularly want someone to have video surveillance or dashboard cameras in the areas of this incident – you may have caught those responsible while arriving or fleeing. They are insane individuals and I want these dangerous men to be captured.

“I can reassure residents that increased patrols have been deployed in the region. These burglaries appear to target Asian gold owners and I strongly recommend that residents review their home security in accordance with the burglary prevention tips available on the Metropolitan Police website. “

Anyone with information likely to facilitate the investigation is asked to contact the CID of the North zone via 101, or by tweeting @MetCC.

Information can also be communicated anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online here.

.