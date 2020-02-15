[elderly,-halfhearted-florida-bank-robber-will-not-be-jailed]

FILE – This Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, file image displays a signal at a Wells Fargo lender place in Philadelphia. The Fed introduced late Friday, Feb. two, 2018, which was also Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s past day, that it was freezing Wells Fargo’s progress until finally it can confirm it has improved its inner controls. The […]

WEST PALM Seashore, Fla. (AP) — A 74-12 months-previous Florida male whose halfhearted try at bank theft was triggered by melancholy immediately after his wife’s dying will not expend any time in jail, it was declared Friday.

Sandy Hawkins attained an agreement with Palm Beach front County prosecutors where by he will commit a year living at The Lord’s Spot, a Christian residence for the homeless. If he stays out of difficulties, the financial institution robbery charge will be dropped.

“I will happily indicator this,” Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen reported, in accordance to The Palm Beach front Submit.

Hawkins, unarmed, walked into a Wells Fargo branch in Boca Raton on Nov. 18 and demanded $one,100 from the teller. When she counted out $two,000, he told her it was much too substantially and had her rely out the right sum. He suggests he doesn’t know why he questioned for that amount of money.

He then remaining the bank and the moneybag got caught in some bushes, so he left it. It was in no way recovered.

“It was my way of, fundamentally, a cry for assistance,” Hawkins claimed.

When law enforcement confronted him the upcoming day, he informed them he’d “make it easy” and pulled out a bank deposit slip with a observe on the back: “Give me $one,100 now. No alarms. Hope to get caught.”

Hawkins advised the South Florida Sunshine Sentinel that his life turned upside down in 2017 when his spouse died abruptly, two times following she was identified with most cancers. Living in their rented home was far too considerably emotionally, so he took to residing in his car and gave up his task as an air conditioner repairman.

Following his vehicle obtained repossessed, he robbed the financial institution.

He advised the Solar Sentinel he has cancer and has no ideas to treat it.

