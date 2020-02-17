[elderly-male-dies-in-orpington-soon-after-‘suffering-health-care-episode-when-driving’]

We will use your e-mail handle only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivateness Noticefor information of your information security rights Invalid Electronic mail

An elderly person died just after “suffering a healthcare episode” when driving in Orpington.

The gentleman, who was aged in his 80s, crashed his automobile on Courtroom Road, in the region of Bromley at all over 2.20pm on Saturday (February 15).

Crisis companies, which include London’s Air Ambulance, were termed and the driver was found unresponsive at the wheel of his auto.

He was pronounced lifeless at the scene.

Court docket Street was closed for a amount of hrs while unexpected emergency expert services dealt with the incident.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Law enforcement stated: “Police were being named to Courtroom Highway in Orpington at 2.21pm on Saturday, February 15 following a report of a solitary motor vehicle collision.

“Officers, ambulance crews, such as the air ambulance, attended.

“A person in his 80s, the driver of the auto, was pronounced useless at the scene. His upcoming of kin have been informed.

“No arrests. The street is now open up.

“The driver is thought to have suffered a professional medical episode.”

