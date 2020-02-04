Elderly man dies after being found with broken arm and leg on Croydon Street

A 77-year-old man found with a broken arm and leg on a street in Croydon died.

The old man was found collapsed on Windmill Road in Broad Green, and at this point the police are not sure how we got injured – although they are investigating whether he was struck by a car.

He was taken to a hospital in south London at 7:30 p.m. on January 13 and remained there until his death on Saturday, February 1.

His close relatives were informed of his death.

Detective Sergeant Steve Andrews of the Met South Area Command Unit said, “We are currently considering the death of this man as unexplained and our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.

“Despite extensive investigations to date, including speaking to witnesses and exploring the possibilities of video surveillance, we have not yet been able to determine how the man was injured, including an arm and a broken leg.

“We keep an open mind as to the circumstances of his death, including whether he may have been involved in a collision.

“Please call us, or anonymously via Crimestoppers if you can help us determine what happened.”

Anyone in the Windmill Road area on Monday evening who can help provide information that may assist officers is asked to call Met Police at 101.

Otherwise, remain anonymous by contacting the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

