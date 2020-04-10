Elderly people connect with their loved ones, and mental health becomes a concern

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 / 05:46 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 10, 2020 / 05:46 PM EDT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Since New York State’s senior care unit has dropped off visitors on March 13, mental health has become a major concern for adults who may not be able to talk to their loved ones. .

“The people in the nursing home are people who are changing themselves,” said Chuck Hayes, Elderwood’s vice president of marketing and communications.

As high as they are, no coronavirus or the virus can have any effect on one’s health and ability.

Hayes said, “It’s hard for any of us to leave our loved ones. People have lost us through all the hard times.” We put things in order to make it easier for them. ”

Many seniors do not have the technology to connect with their loved ones, but Elderwood and many other nursing homes have helped their residents to video chat.

Haer said, “Olderyewood and Liverpool, they watch 8-13 hours of Skype every day,” Hayes said. “There is a high level of awareness about what is happening, so they are waiting. So, yeah, we have some families that look a little late. ”

Depending on the study, more than 40% of the elderly suffer from loneliness, and for those adults who may need more attention for their mental health, finding the right help during coronavirus can be difficult.

Currently, the Department of Health and Medical Services can cover the brain function made with video cameras.

John Katko said, “The only life for most of these people is the phone.” “Because you don’t put videos on the phone, you can’t get a job. That’s silly.”

Katko is currently working with the congregation, urging those who sell Medicaid and Medicaid Services to change their policies to offer mental health care services only made over the phone.

Katko said, “Everyone is worried about this. They are scared of it, some are afraid, its separation is disturbing,” Katko said. All the time, now is the time to make everyone think more and less. ”

Homes in nursing homes such as Elderwood have social workers to deal with any health problems, but a great way to combat loneliness is to stay silent.

We are having a fantastic process. So, getting older people to work, we don’t have many collaborative activities, and the interactions that happen are very limited … but there is a lot of work per person in the living room of the home. So, we engage them, and we make them work to be at this point at all.

Chuck Hayes – Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Elderwood Nursing

If you start to feel free during a COVID-19 epidemic, you are not alone. Try to work and make a schedule, and we will be able to cope with this.

For more local information, follow Anthony Scott on Twitter @ A_Scott17

More from NewsChannel 9: