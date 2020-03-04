[elderly-visalia-man-suffers-major-accidents-in-unprovoked-assault]

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An aged person suffered important accidents Tuesday evening just after an unprovoked attack in Visalia that remaining them lying in the center of a street, according to the Visalia Police Office.

Officers were being dispatched to the 3600 block of W. Noble Ave. around seven: 40 p.m. for a report of a battle in development, Sgt. Celestina Sanchez reported. An 87-yr-outdated man was observed lying in the road unresponsive when officers arrived at the scene.

The victim had experienced a sizeable head injuries and was taken to Kaweah Delta Healthcare Center wherever he is mentioned in important ailment.

Sanchez said witnesses determined Hector Antonio Perez Rios, 36, of Visalia as the suspect.

She extra that authorities discovered that Rios had punched the sufferer for no evident rationale, creating him to slide on to the pavement.

The suspect walked absent briefly, only to return in just seconds to kick the victim in the head.

Law enforcement stated Rios was uncovered a short length from the scene and taken into custody without incident.

The motive for the incident is unfamiliar, Sanchez stated. Rios was uncovered to be on energetic parole with the California Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Rios was taken to the Tulare County Jail and booked on prices of assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and violating parole, Police stated.

The law enforcement department’s Violent Crimes Device will be following up on the case.

Any one with data is questioned to get in touch with the Violent Crimes Unit at 559-734-8117.

