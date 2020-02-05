Elderly woman disabled daughter killed in Sarawak dawn fire | Malaysia

The burning houses in Kampung Sekaan Kechil, Matu Daro in the Mukah division, February 5, 2020. – Photo courtesy of Matu Daro’s fire and emergency services

KUCHING, February 5 – An elderly woman and her disabled daughter were killed this morning in a fire that completely destroyed two wooden houses in Kampung Sekaan Kechil, Matu Daro in the Mukah division.

A spokesman for the Matu Daro fire department identified the couple as Sedah Sahari [80] and Remlah Messie [50].

Another family member, Abdul Razak Messie, 40, was admitted to the Mukah Hospital after having difficulty breathing, he added.

He said firefighters found the charred bodies of the women in the family living room after the fire was put out around 4:20 p.m.

He said the remains were turned over to the police for further treatment.

According to the spokesman, the residents of a neighboring house that had also been destroyed managed to escape unharmed.

They were identified as Mahsin Rais [60], Aminah Ali Ahmad [63] and Norhajijah Abdullah [15].

The spokesman said an emergency call came in around 2:20 p.m. that two houses were on fire.

He said an eight-man fire truck from Matu Daro Station had been sent to the scene, but could do nothing to save the two houses.

He said the cause of the fire is currently being investigated.