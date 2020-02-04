Elderly woman in the midst of virus abuse speaks for the first time since her daughter’s arrest

BATON ROUGE – The hearts of people online broke Willie Mae Morgan last month when a video appeared online showing their abuse.

Lottie Morgan was first arrested in mid-January when her son accused her of hitting his 93-year-old grandmother with a belt. According to Lenny Morgan, his mother was fully booked after showing a video of the abuse to the officers, but she was soon able to secure herself and return home.

“As soon as this monster was released from prison … they sent her straight back to my grandmother’s house,” Lenny told WBRZ earlier. “I feel that our local law enforcement agencies have failed … and I also feel that our local judicial system has failed my grandmother as a citizen.”

After his mother returned, Lenny said he shared the video online to draw more attention to the case. The video went viral on Twitter and DA Hillar Moore improved Lottie Morgan’s charge levels amidst the turmoil on a second-degree battery.

Since then, she has been released on the condition that she keeps away from her older mother. Willie Mae was in high spirits Tuesday weeks after the ordeal started.

“Everything will be fine. I’m fine,” she told WBRZ.

Morgan says that she now needs her home nurse and grandson to get help. Her son Michael says the whole incident took a toll on her family.

“This is my mother and it hurts. But what happened happened and it is time for us to go on,” said Michael. “I just want her to be at peace in her own home.”

Despite the situation that has developed, Michael still hopes for the best for his sister.

“With the combination of all the stress and her own problems … she got the best of her and in that one moment … Then everything just went wrong.”

Willie Mae said she appreciated the support she received from strangers and wanted everyone to know she was fine.