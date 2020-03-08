Electing Democratically Congress President Ramachandra Guha writes – column

I just returned with a fortnight in the United States, and my visit coincided with the first-rounders held to select a Democratic candidate for the next presidential election. Conversations with American friends were entirely around this topic, contradicting the relative merits of the candidates. In the evening, I watched television debates and town halls in my hotel room where candidates presented their cases directly. I was impressed by the seriousness of Bernie Sanders, the intelligence of Elizabeth Warren, and the charm of Peter Buttigieg, and because of that, Joe Biden’s trace could not be ignored.

While I was not at home, the topic of who could be the next major Indian opposition party was discussed at home. Some senior members of Congress (MPs) have called elections to decide the issue. Their voices were amplified by younger congressmen in signed newspaper articles who also thought that choosing a new face for leadership was the best way to restore India’s oldest party.

These calls within Congress for the election of a new president presupposed a one-time event, with individual candidates voting and 1,200 odd members of the All India Congress Committee voting. However, the example of the US Democratic Party offers another and (such as) a more democratic alternative. Why can’t Congress consider holding a series of televised public hearings and council meetings at which candidates present their views and show their potential for leadership, before conducting formal elections limited to party members?

Before I say more about what such a procedure might look like, let me put forward two important truths about Indian politics today. First, the general election in India is becoming increasingly presidential, and a person who so miserably failed to take over Narendra Modi in 2014 and 2019 cannot hope to succeed in 2024. That in itself should exclude Rahul Gandhi from renewing the Congress presidency or his sister taking the job instead. Especially for young Indians, it is impossible to recognize the rights and privileges of the family. Recently, I met with about 80 students at a Delhi college, almost all of whom opposed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) majority policy. When I asked who among them thought Rahul Gandhi could effectively take over Narendra Modi, no hand agreed.

The other truth is that despite the decline in recent years, Congress remains the only party other than the BJP with footprints across India. When it comes to electing the next president, it is critically based on the hope that the opposition will deny Modi and the BJP a third term. So he should choose his new leader based on the broadest possible consultation and the most transparent open process. The Democratic primary offers a great model to emulate, at least in its basic format, if not in every detail.

Who are the individuals who should or could run for election as President of Congress? A student from Odyssey recently wrote to me suggesting the names of Captain Amarinder Singh and Shashi Tharoor. The first is an experienced administrator and former military veteran; the other is extremely intelligent and articulate. A third possibility could be Bhupesh Baghel, currently Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. His first year in the role of CM suggests that he might like the challenge of greater responsibility. The fourth candidate could be Sachin Pilot, who played a vital role in helping Congress win the Rajasthan assembly elections, and was also an MP and Union minister. The fifth could be Siddaramaiah of Karnataka, a fully self-governed politician with a strong connection to the rural masses and extensive administrative experience.

The five individuals listed above are all members of Congress. However, the procedure proposed here would be more significant if it were also open to former members. Specifically, I think of Mamata Banerjee, who cut her teeth and gave her name to Congress and only left because the party’s old men did not give her room to grow. If she could join the debate and say why she should assume the presidency of the united party again, it would make the debate more credible – as well as more vivid.

In fact, there is no reason why (modeled on the American Democrats) such a primary would not be open to those who have never been a member of Congress. If (for example) a successful entrepreneur and charismatic social activist had also thrown their caps in the ring, the competition would have become even more interesting.

Instead of electing their new president behind closed doors, Congress should consider following the model proposed here. It should organize a series of debates between candidates in different cities, which are conducted in Hindi and English, and moderated by a respectable television presenter such as Ravish Kumar. Candidates could also freely make their case in interviews with individual journalists, in stump speeches and in individual manifestos.

Such a process would take several months. That it could start soon could be concluded by the end of the year, three and a half years before the next general election. The winning candidate would earn his victory in an open and transparent manner by giving him or her the necessary authority to lead the party. Perhaps the first priority of the new president would be to have separate units such as the Trinamool Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party, and the YSR Congress return to the main party. The second priority would be to establish close and cordial relations with the regional parties with which it seeks an alliance. Once established, Congress could concentrate on raising funds and building organizational capacity to fight the general election.

It was fun to write this column, indulging in this thought experiment about how once a great, now-gone party can begin to rebuild and reform itself. However, while the column can be read, I somehow doubt that it will comply with its recommendations.

Ramachandra Guha is the author of Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World

