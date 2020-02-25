[Election: 2020 Discussion in SC]

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Bernie Sanders is experiencing an unparalleled assault from his Democratic rivals as the party’s turbulent nomination fight threatens to explode on the discussion stage. No fewer than 3 Sanders rivals unleashed paid attack adverts versus the Vermont senator for the very first time on the eve of Tuesday night’s debate in South Carolina. And numerous outside teams ordinarily aligned with Democrats labored to undermine Sanders’ standing with critical constituencies. The new wave of infighting came just several hours just before seven Democrats had been set to fulfill in South Carolina for the party’s 10th and probably most consequential discussion of the 2020 principal year.