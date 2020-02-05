Election Calendar 2020 | WPMT FOX43

It’s been a very busy year in politics and it won’t end soon. Here’s a look at the election calendar ahead of the November presidential election.

There are still four special elections to fill several seats in the state house that are slated to take place across the Commonwealth.

The special election for the 190th legislative district will take place on February 25

The special elections for the 8th legislative district will take place on March 17

Special election for the 18th legislative district on March 17th

Special election for the 58th legislative district on March 17

Next up is the area code on April 28th. For a primary, each political party selects its candidate to apply for office during the general election. This year, only Democrats will vote in the primaries because the Republican Party has an incumbent president. The surveys that day are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The last day to register for the area code is April 13th.

At this point, the presidency race is on. The general election will take place on November 3. All 20 votes in the Commonwealth go to the presidential candidate who won the Pennsylvania referendum. The surveys that day are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The last day to register for the general election is October 19th.

Are you registered to vote? Click this link to start registering your voter. If you have any questions you can call 1-877-VOTES-PA (1-877-868-3772).