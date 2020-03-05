election-day-extends-into-weeks-for-fresno-county

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Election Working day is extending into the rest of this week and most likely subsequent 7 days as nicely.

The Fresno County elections office produced quantities at the close of the night Tuesday, but they haven’t counted about 40% of the ballots.

County clerk Brandi Orth estimates about 80,000 ballots are continue to fantastic, which is really fewer than they experienced on the working day soon after the November 2018 election, but however loads to likely alter a few races.

Election Day began with common delays and finished with isolated difficulties.

Fresno County computer systems shed link with the state’s pcs just before midday, resulting in delays of about an hour for voters across the county.

“We bought more than that hurdle and then the rest of the working day really went quite efficiently,” Orth claimed. “Voters did hold out till the conclude of the day. There were some strains out there, but all the things seemed to go perfectly.”

For 2020, the county remaining polling places in the previous and moved to vote centers, which are open for numerous times, but aren’t virtually as quite a few.

Orth said folks cast 26,549 votes at the 53 vote facilities, so only 13.5% of the ballots arrived at the polls instead of by mail.

Election personnel turned in memory playing cards at the conclusion of the evening in its place of paper ballots and the night time ended a lot before than in several years earlier.

But the work was just acquiring underway, as Orth showed Action Information at the county’s elections warehouse Wednesday.

“As you can see, we’ve currently fired up all the traces,” Orth explained. “We’re already operating on it and it is just a approach.”

The course of action involves a number of personal computers and extra than 50 personnel, most of them seasonal.

They are dealing with mainly vote by mail ballots handed in on Election Working day and provisional ballots — checking signatures, having ballots out of the envelopes, unfolding them, and then feeding them into a computer for tabulating.

Orth is estimating voter turnout at virtually 42%, which is up from the 2016 primary, but she’s hopeful to have remaining figures speedily.

“There’s a ton of exercise likely on here,” she explained. “I know all people is nervous for results, but it’s superior that the system remains constant by means of almost everything.”

Persons ready anxiously will get a huge batch of new numbers March 6 at 3 p.m., then March 10, and then on March 12 Orth hopes to have rather much just about every ballot counted.

She has 30 times to certify the election.