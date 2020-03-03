[election-day-strategies-for-voters]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)- Tremendous Tuesday is in this article and will be a hectic working day to say the the very least.

There are around 3-hundred and ninety-5 thousand registered voters in Kern County. At previous test, in excess of seventy-two thousand ballots have been turned in.

If you are not element of that eighteen per cent, you can go online and come across which polling web-site is related with your deal with to vote in particular person. or you can quit by around 1-hundred and fifty polling websites throughout the county to fall off your mail in ballots.

If you have a mail-in ballot, volunteers will be stationed outside of the elections place of work control facet to get your ballot.

All voting polls like the election office environment will keep on being open from seven am till 8 pm Tuesday. Following the election workplace closes their doorways the counting method will start off, and could previous up to 30 days.

The elections section claims they’re organized for the large working day and what is to arrive after tremendous Tuesday.