[election-headquarters-beginning-to-see-results]

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- We did not start seeing election result numbers climb until eventually not long ago. The quantities we will see into the night, features early absentee ballots along with these who voted in individual.

It will be a long evening to say the minimum, they are envisioned to depend into the early early morning several hours.

At the elections business office, they are getting ballots from throughout the county, like over a person-hundred and fifty polling sites. Two election volunteers box up the ballots then transportation them to headquarters to be counted. Temporary volunteers are on hand, building absolutely sure just about every ballot is checked and confirmed.

The business office did receive a large amount of drop off mail in ballots that will not be counted until eventually they can verify signatures, which could acquire numerous days.