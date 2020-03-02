Elections in the United States: the importance of super Tuesday | United states news

%MINIFYHTMLbcc2d2c1e01974d36edba19881ae2c7f11%

In the United States, it is the eve of the most important working day of the Democratic presidential marketing campaign. Voters from 14 states will make a decision the "Tremendous Tuesday,quot who they want to experience in opposition to President Donald Trump in November.

Pete Buttigieg will not be on the ballot just after retiring from the race, and he informed his followers that he no for a longer time observed the likelihood of winning.

The favorites appear to be Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

Adrian Fisher of Al Jazeera experiences from Austin, Texas.