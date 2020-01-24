Electric mini scooters are still far from the Dutch streets

Not a single company has applied for permission to allow mini electric scooters on Dutch roads and cycle paths since there are strict new rules, the NOS broadcaster said on Friday.

The new regulations, which contain strict guidelines for all types of electric scooters and roller boards, came into force in September 2018 after the fatal accident involving an electric car or a breakdown. Four children died in the accident when the car was plowed through a level crossing and into a train.

Although the mini vehicles (step in Dutch) are widespread in other European cities, only a few versions have been released for use in the Netherlands. Users risk a fine of € 380 and have their scooter confiscated.

The scooters are considered special mopeds under Dutch law. To comply with the rules, they have to comply with 46 different items, including two separate braking systems, brakes that work on both wheels, a brake light, turn signals and a bell.

“The Netherlands has the toughest requirements in the world and none of the existing scooters is within reach,” said mobility expert Bart de Liefde. He works for the e-scooter company Bird.

“Our neighboring countries are three years ahead of us in terms of experience with new vehicles like the e-scooter,” he said.

The Department of Transportation is currently working on a new set of rules and has already met experts, but nothing is expected to be released before March.

