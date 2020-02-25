[electric-power-ends-mystery-+-eventually-reveals-who-is-taking-part-in-fifty-cent’s-kanan-in-spin-off-prequel-sequence]

The top secret is out. “Power” has lastly caved in and officially declared the direct actor set to star in its upcoming “Power Ebook III: Increasing Kanan” sequence.

Massive Specifics: According to reports, actor Mekai Curtis will choose on the function of “Power” favorite Kanan Stark.

Mekai Curtis has been forged as a young Kanan Stark, the character played in the mothership collection by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. He joins previously introduced solid member Patina Miller, who will play Kanan’s mom. The young Kanan is described as smart, driven and still naïve. Kanan’s earth revolves about his mother, Raq (Miller), who elevated him by herself. She is his everything. At the same time, he is commencing to get a feeling of not only the planet about him, but his position in mentioned environment. Kanan would like to be just like his mother and which is the issue. (Wide range)

Large-Critical Specifics: This week, “Power” government producer 50 Cent hit up his social media web pages to reveal a New York Metropolis park pic and warn followers filming has started.

Hold out, There’s Extra: Past week, 50 shared new photographs of his “Power Book III: Boosting Kanan” cast and explained he needed nothing but perfection for the sequence.

Just before You Go: In mid-February 2020, 50 shared some crucial aspects on the casting method for his impending series.