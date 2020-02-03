ELECTRICITY: What does this mean and why is it important?

In Iowa, a candidate’s strength is often synonymous with choice.

Eligibility is a term often used in a presidential campaign, and almost every poll speaks about it.

Democrats are usually asked whether the respondent believes a candidate can compete and win against President Trump.

Rachel Paine Caufield of Drake University believes democratic voters will be cautious in 2020.

“A lot of people dealing with choices chose Hillary Clinton. It turned out that it didn’t work,” said Caufield. “So many of them spent an incredible amount of time and energy in 2020 visiting the candidates and asking them who can win in 2020, and they have very different ratings.”

One of the candidates who made electorality an important part of his message is former Vice President Joe Biden. The Caucus Night can show if Iowans agree.

While Iowans is unlikely to support former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, he’s high on the national level.

Caufield says she’s watching Bloomberg and says that he could be the monkey key in this entire race.

