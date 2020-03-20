Electronic sports are back: how to watch the top leagues of League of Legends and CS: GO

Electronic sports leagues around the world have been significantly affected by the continued spread of the new coronavirus. Many have been suspended briefly after organizers switched to in-person LAN event matches in online formats to help prevent the spread of the virus. Now several leagues have begun to return, including the Supervision League and the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS), but in a new online format. On weekends they will once again be filled with the big esports leagues to watch.

We’ve rounded up some of them you can follow this weekend while trapped inside due to social deception.

Image: ESL Files on YouTube

ESL Pro League: Friday, March 20 at 9:25 p.m. ET

The ESL Pro League, where teams compete in the global Counter Strike offensive, has a match today at 9:25 a.m. ET, and has matches almost every day until early April. All regular season 11 league games will be played rather than in front of a live audience, the ESL Pro League announced March 11. The teams are divided into four regional divisions to help players avoid travel and reduce the lens on games. You can see the full league schedule here and watch the games on the league’s Twitch channel.

Image: Flashpoint on YouTube

Flash point: Friday, March 20 at 1 p.m. ET

Flashpoint, a new global offensive league Counter Strike that debuted in February, has its first weekend game today at 1 p.m. ET, according to a Flashpoint tweet. The league said it would move from Los Angeles LAN games to an online league. March 16th. Flashpoint differs from other leagues in that it is owned and managed by teams playing in it, and some of those teams are big names in eSports, including Cloud9, Gen.G and Dignitas. You can watch matches on Flashpoint’s Twitch channel.

Photo credit: Colin Young-Wolff / Riot Games

League of Legends Championship Series: Saturday, March 21 at 5pm. ET



The LCS return begins on Saturday, March 21 at 5 p.m. ET. The matches will be played online during the rest of the spring break, which ends on Sunday, March 29, and the spring finale, which ends on Sunday, April 19. However, there will be no Monday night games for the rest of the division, but that means every day of the LCS now has five games instead of the usual four. Saturday’s game is the first since creating a weekend break to protect players and staff from the spread of the new coronavirus. The full LCS schedule is here, and you can watch the games when they happen on the LCS Twitch channel.

Image: Riot Games

League of Legends European Championship: Friday, March 20 at 1 p.m. ET



The European Championship League of Legends teams will also play the rest of the spring division fully online, with matches starting today at 1pm. ET. The games will now be played every weekend until the finals, which will take place on April 18th and 19th. You can check out the full LEC schedule here and watch the games on the LEC Twitch channel.

Update March 20, 8:10 a.m. ET: The Supervision League Section, which has since postponed their matches online.