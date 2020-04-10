Eleftherias University accuses the Journalists of the Crime

Liberty University, a private evangelical Christian college in Lynchburg, Va., Has successfully requested arrest warrants against a ProPublica journalist and a New York Times photographer who was on campus recently to substantiate the university’s response to COVID-19 pandemic. But will this case go somewhere? Legal authorities point out that journalists have decent arguments to defend themselves and that there is no guarantee that a prosecutor will give a serious assessment to Falwell.

Freedom, according to NBC News, has kept the campus open – but not completely open – as the coroner swept the earth. President of Liberty University Jerry Falwell Jr.International students who could not return home were allowed to stay on campus, but other Liberty students attended classes remotely, they said. The New York Times reported otherwise and said that some students were called back to clean their rooms. The Times report generally described Falwell’s response to the virus as “generally distressed and worrying” for several employees, who were described as “furious”.

Regarding the arrest warrants issued against the two journalists, Fallwell said that “(w) people come from well-known hot spots, we believe we owe it to our students and our parents not to let this happen … a way to The message is to inform them that they will be expelled. “Falwell also said that other universities have remained conditional on some students and that his college was chosen because of his support for the President. Donald Trump.

The New York Times, in its updated report now reflecting that a Liberty student has tested positive, noted that several students who returned to Liberty University campus were from the New York area. So Falwell’s claim that the New York Times should be banned because the virus may be spreading seems to be questionable at best.

“It’s going to be a bad legal battle, I’m sorry to say,” Falwell told a conservative radio station. Todd Starnes in a conversation Wednesday that was analyzed in detail by Lynchburg, Va. News & Advocate. “But I feel like he forced us into a corner and I don’t think God wants Christians to sit back and not protect what they believe.”

At first glance, this may sound like a battle that comes in handy with the First Amendment against the First Amendment. Liberty University has the right to assemble and adore and journalists have the right to assemble and report. With the right to report the news is a consequent right to gather. This right has been debated in many court cases over the years, including Branzburg’s Hayes in the U.S. Supreme Court: “Without some protection in the search for news, press freedom could be curtailed.” But Hayes also presented in 1972 a list of areas where news could be blocked, such as court hearings and meetings of private organizations.

While there is a general constitutional right to gather news, news may not be everywhere. That’s where the news comes in.

Under Virginia law,

(A) Any person without legal competence goes or remains in the premises, buildings or facilities of another … after he has been prohibited from doing so, either orally or in writing, by the owner, tenant, custodian or representative of any of them. a person or other person legally responsible for it or after it has been prohibited by a mark or plaque that has been placed … in a place or places where it can be seen reasonably.

There is room for journalists to defend themselves. The first legal question is whether the signs were mailed to Liberty University. If Liberty is like almost any other campus everywhere, signals have probably been posted. The next legal question is whether any of the people the journalist or photographer interviewed agreed to allow journalists to accompany them. The New York Times report focuses on students, parents and professors who have spoken on social media. The ProPublica report presents personal interviews and observations about dormitories and the university’s student body – places where students could be legally considered “landowners” and thus legally able to consent to the presence of visitors.

The case, assuming prosecutors promote it, will almost certainly be a test for the facts and the statute. There is no real defense of the First Amendment for breach. A 1939 California case that allegedly violates journalists did not occur because journalists had the right to steal a photo of a suicide victim from her home, but because the plaintiff in the case, the victim’s husband, could not to prove that the journalists got it. (The police apparently had the same photo.) The court explained why the plaintiff lost his case:

In the case before us, there is no evidence that the Los Angeles investigator received a copy of the plaintiff’s wife, preparing his photograph of the photograph, while the latter was under the supervision of the Los Angeles police. During the trial, the plaintiff did not choose to testify to the witnesses by the police about whether the photo was taken by the police or belonged to them, as the accused claims.

A distant case in Florida since 1976 did not find any violation where a news photographer was called to take pictures in a deadly fire scene where the official photographer of the military brand made a film and the commander needed evidence. However, another case of Florida in 1976 was more caustic when it was discovered that a news crew had committed a violation when a group of 50 officers following a midnight search warrant for school reasons followed. Authorities investigated allegations that the students had been locked up for days and that there was “unbridled sexual behavior” between students and teachers. Although authorities called on the news crew to come forward, the court said the situation was something beyond Hitler’s book:

To support the (journalist’s) claim that their entry into the property (of the school) at the time, manner and circumstances as reflected in this file was like legal issue approved by the “request and with the consent of the prosecutor” and within the “sharing and custom in Florida” could bring to the citizens of this state the boots of a Nazi girl who is equipped with bright lights that invade a couple’s bedroom at midnight with the woman hovering in her night suitcase in an attempt to protect herself from the scanning camera. In this jurisdiction, an enforcement officer is not as a legal issue endowed with the right or authority to invite individuals of his choice to invade private property and to take part in an attack on buildings at midnight.

In 1999, the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the matter at the national level when it ruled that it was a violation of the Fourth Amendment for officers to invite journalists to private homes during the execution of a warrant – unless journalists actually contributed to the execution. Thus, the Court refers to a well-known case 1604 from England: “everyone’s home is for him as a castle and a fortress, as well as for his defense against injuries and violence, as well as for his rest.”

It remains to be seen whether the local prosecutor will proceed with the case. According to the local newspaper:

Lynchburg Commonwealth Attorney Bethany Harrison said Thursday that Liberty Police had not consulted her office before asking a judge to approve the charges and prosecutors had not decided to prosecute. No charges have been filed in court since Thursday.

“I do not have enough information to give an informed comment at this time,” Harrison said of the allegations.

According to reports from the New York Times and ProPublica, Liberty University is the castle of Jerry Falwell Jr., the New York Times themselves are “clearly unavailable” in the library and accusations can be leveled against journalists. Don’t wait for the first amendment to work here. Supporting consent or lack of labeling may.

(Story by Ethan Miller / Getty Images)