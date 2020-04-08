Element Jobs: Midsummer Star, Securities Vault, CampaignLab

Midsummer Star, a enterprise that sells sterling silver bohemian jewelry from about the world, are looking for a everyday Photographer (SYD) to be a part of their crew. The role consists of capturing visually pleasing pics for the Midsummer Star website, controlling shoots and archiving photographic photographs. The suitable candidate has capturing encounter, proficiency with standard and modern machines and reliable know-how of Photoshop and photography certain software package. Benefits contain 50% workers savings and loads of particular development and understanding prospects. Use here.

Securities Vault, a dynamic capital administration firm, are searching for a part time Individual Assistant/Govt Assistant (MELB) to join their crew. Responsibilities include calling present and new customer foundation, typing and formatting shows and reviews and giving administrative assistance to the team. To excel in this position, candidates ought to have robust teamwork abilities, large focus to depth and outstanding organisational capabilities. If you are fascinated in signing up for a organization that provides a large range of chances, then implement now!

CampaignLab, a fast rising, award profitable PR & manufacturer engagement agency, are on the appear out for a entire time Electronic Marketing Manager (SYD) to be accountable for delivering the digital advertising component of built-in strategies. The successful applicant will be in demand of developing and executing Web optimization and paid out lookup strategies across Google, tracking and optimising on the web strategies and developing a powerful income technique. To be viewed as for this job, candidates should have a minimum amount of 3-4 years digital internet marketing expertise and familiarity with Salesforce CRM. Benefits contain a competitive wage, a robust teaching system and a $1,000 way of life bonus. Apply today!

Want extra excellent position opportunities? Below you go:

Oaktree are looking for a aspect time Head of Finance and Functions (MELB) to sign up for the Government Group. Utilize below.

Greenwood are in search of a section time Innovative Videographer/Editor (MELB) to shoot and edit lovely online video written content for use throughout social and digital channels. Utilize now!

DL COMMS are offering a Compensated Enjoyment/News PR Internship (SYD) to college students interested in getting a begin in the PR business. Use today.

