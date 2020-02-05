Elementary school fined $ 250 for playing “The Lion King” at fundraising event

BERKELEY, California – When an elementary school in Berkeley, California, organized a fundraiser for a “parent party”, they did not think that playing the 2019 remake of “The Lion King” would do more than keep them happy kids.

That was until Emerson Elementary School received an email from a licensing company on Thursday – more than two months after the event – saying it had to pay $ 250 for illegally screening the film.

“One of the fathers bought the film from Best Buy,” PTA president David Rose told CNN. “He owned it. We literally had no idea that we were breaking the rules. “

Although the school isn’t sure how the company found out the film was played, Rose said the school’s PTA would “reluctantly” cover the cost of the screening.

An email sent to the school by Movie Licensing USA informed Emerson that the company had “received an alert” that “The Lion King” had been screened at an event on November 15. Movie Licensing USA manages licenses for Disney and other major studios.

And since the school does not have a license with the company, he was asked to pay $ 250 for the screening – and $ 250 per screening of the film at future events at the school.

“Whenever a film is screened outside the home, legal authorization is required to show it because it is considered public performance,” read the email, which was obtained by CNN .

“Whenever films are released without the appropriate license, copyright law is violated and the entity showing the film may be fined by the studios. If a film is shown for entertainment reasons – even in the classroom, the law requires the school to obtain a public performance license. “

Movie Licensing USA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some parents are unhappy with the fine

Rules are rules – and people who break them have to face the consequences. But when it comes to those $ 250 projection fees, the problem goes far beyond just the license.

Lori Droste, a member of Berkeley City Council, who is also a mother at Emerson Elementary School, thinks Disney is unfair.

“There was an initiative adopted in 1979 called Proposition 13 that projects property tax on all land, and therefore Disney’s property tax rates are at 1978 values, which translates into millions and millions dollars a year that Disney doesn’t pay, “Droste told CNN. .

“For this reason, our schools are now extremely underfunded,” she added. “We have gone from the 70s among the best education systems in the United States to one of the lowest.”

Droste said the parents of the school were angry with this new fine, which for many low-income families is not a small price to pay.

“It is so appalling that an incredibly wealthy society … asks its license agents to sue a PTA which has to raise crazy sums to pay the teachers, cover the financial grants and manage the school programs”, a she declared.

Disney did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

While the school raised $ 800 at the fundraising event, it is now struggling to cover the $ 250 of the film screening, said Droste. However, some people contacted the school to help the PTA make donations, she said.

“We would be happy to pay the license fees if Disney were willing to have their properties reassessed and pay additional property taxes.”