Elementary School fined $ 250 for playing “The Lion King” in a fundraiser

BERKELEY, California – When a primary school in Berkeley, California hosted a fundraiser for parents, they didn’t think the remake of The Lion King in 2019 would make children happy.

Until the Emerson Elementary School received an email from a licensing company on Thursday, more than two months after the event, stating that they had to pay $ 250 for the illegal screening of the film.

“One of the fathers bought the film from Best Buy,” PTA President David Rose told CNN. “It belonged to him. We literally had no idea that we were breaking the rules. “

While the school doesn’t exactly know how the company played the film, Rose says the school’s PTA will “somewhat reluctantly” cover the cost of the screening.

An email sent to the school by Movie Licensing USA informed the Emerson faculty that the company received an “alert” at an event on November 15 that “The Lion King” was being shown. Movie Licensing USA manages licensing for Disney and other major studios.

And since the school does not have a license from the company, they are asked to pay $ 250 for the screening – and $ 250 per film for future events at the school.

“Every time a film is shown outside the home, approval is required to show it because it is considered a public performance,” the email received from CNN said.

“Every time films are shown without a license, the copyright is violated and the entity that shows the film can be punished by the studios. When a film is shown for entertainment purposes – including in the classroom – the school is required to have a public performance license. “

Movie Licensing USA did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Some parents are upset about the fine

Rules are rules – and whoever breaks them has to face the consequences. But when it comes to that $ 250 film showing fee, the problem goes much deeper than just licensing.

Berkeley City Council member Lori Droste, who is also a parent at Emerson Elementary, believes that Disney is unfair.

“In 1979, an initiative called Proposition 13 was passed that levies property tax on all properties, so Disney’s property tax rates are at 1978 values ​​of millions and millions of dollars a year that Disney doesn’t pay,” said Droste towards CNN.

“Because of this, our schools are now extremely underfunded,” she added. “We moved from the 1970s, when we were one of the best education systems in the United States, to one of the lowest.”

Droste said parents at school are upset about this new fine, which is not a low price for many low-income families.

“It’s just so terrible that an incredibly wealthy company … has its licensing agents look for a PTA that has to raise crazy amounts of money just to pay teachers, fund scholarships, and manage school programs,” she said.

Disney did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

While the school raised $ 800 on the fundraiser, it is in the process of covering the $ 250 for the movie screening, Droste said. However, some people have turned to the school to help the PTA with donations, she said.

“We would be thrilled to pay the license fee if Disney were willing to revaluate their properties and pay additional property taxes.”