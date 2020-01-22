Elephant occasionally walks in the corridors of the Sri Lanka hotel – video

Here’s something you don’t expect to see at your hotel – unless you may be in Sri Lanka.

A guest recorded this video of a wild elephant walking casually in the hotel lobby and walking down a hallway.

He stops from time to time, pushing objects with his trunk.

This mansion is located near a wildlife sanctuary in Sri Lanka, and although elephants are often seen on the roads, wandering them around the hotel corridors is rare.

I woke up with a text from my mother on how a wild elephant entered a Sri Lankan hotel and wandered gently while searching things with his trunk pic.twitter.com/C2biQT8C30

– Upuli 🇱🇰 (@upidaisy) January 19, 2020

The person who posted the video of his mother said that the elephant, named Natta Kota, has been a regular and friendly visitor to the Jetwing Yala hotel for several years.

“Elephant is Natta Kota and has been a regular customer since 2013,” wrote Twitter user upidaisy. “He comes and goes in peace, takes naps and” steals “food from the kitchens. It is free and sweet and well liked by the staff.

