Elevated metal levels of some sunscreens remain in the blood for up to 11 hours, according to the FDA

The metals in some sunscreens can stay in the bloodstream for up to 23 hours at levels higher than those recommended by the United States Food and Drug Administration.

This is according to a new study released Tuesday by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, a branch of the FDA.

Researchers used four commercially available sunscreen products, including a lotion, an aerosol, an aerosol and a pump aerosol.

They found that even a single application of sunscreen results in measurable blood levels of the active ingredient.

“The fact that an ingredient is absorbed through the skin and into the body does not mean that it is dangerous,” said Janet Woodcock, MD, director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

Woodcock says additional industry testing is needed to determine the safety and effects of systemic exposure of the ingredients in sunscreen.

Experts also say that it is always better to put on tanning lotions, than not at all.

