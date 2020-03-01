eleven-calendar-year-old-nashville-boy-hit,-killed-by-freight-educate-police-get-in-touch-with-it-a-‘tragic-accident’

Shut

Law enforcement are investigating after an 11-year-previous boy was hit and killed by an oncoming freight prepare near his South Nashville property.

The boy’s dying “appears to be a tragic incident,” law enforcement claimed in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

“He was on a railroad bridge near his Waikiki Blvd home” when the CSX coach approached, law enforcement said. The educate operator noticed the boy, law enforcement said, but it was also late to prevent.

Youth Services detectives are investigating.

