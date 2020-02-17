[eleven-issues-you-might-not-know-about-the-brits-forward-of-its-return-to-london]

The BRITs return to London this 7 days, while they’ve never ever remaining us since the initial 1 in Wembley in 1977.

The ceremony, an annual custom due to the fact 1982, has had 10 homes dotted across the metropolis, crossing from West London to North London and now in South West London’s The O2 Arena since 2011.

As well as remaining dependent across London, we have also remaining our mark on the awards as hosts, performers and winners, from Adam And The Ants in the 80s to Adele in the 2010s.





A view of the O2 in Greenwich

London’s musical heritage is a vital drumbeat all through the metropolis, and it is set to continue with Dave and Stormzy amid this year’s nominees and performers.

Forward of the televised occasion on Tuesday (February 18), which will complete with a general performance from London’s very own Rod Stewart, right here are 11 items you may not have recognized about London’s heritage with the BRITs.

one. The very first BRITs had been in 1977 at Wembley Meeting Centre, to rejoice 25 several years of music underneath the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The greatest album award went to The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, which was produced a full decade earlier. As portion of the redevelopment of Wembley, which includes the stadium, the Centre was demolished in 2006.

2. The host in 1977 was Battersea-born presenter Michael Aspall. This year’s host Jack Whitehall, back for a 3rd time, was born in West London’s Portland Hospital, which was also the birthplace of musical offspring such as Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham, and Georgia May possibly Jagger.

three. The initial yearly BRITs ended up held in 1982 at the Grosvenor Residence Lodge in Mayfair, when our own new-wavers Adam And The Ants received the best album prize for ‘Kings of the Wild Frontier’.

four. Earls Courtroom and its neighbour Earls Courtroom Two hold the report for the most-made use of BRITs location, hosting 13 ceremonies involving 1996 and 2010. Demolition function on the West London web-site began in 2014 as component of redevelopment ideas to build much more properties.

5. In 1998 and 1999, the display moved to London Arena, a previous venue in East London’s Crossharbour. This far too was demolished in 2006 to make way for housing including the 45-storey Baltimore Tower.





Stormzy performs at The BRIT Awards 2018



6. 5 BRITs hosts from yesteryear continue to be standing. The Grosvenor House Lodge, the Royal Albert Corridor, the Dominion Theatre, the Hammersmith Apollo (then known as Odeon) and Alexandra Palace have also held the BRITs in the previous, displaying the higher variety of globe-class tunes venues obtainable on our doorstep.

seven. The British Phonographic Marketplace, the trade affiliation for the recorded music marketplace, is in demand of the awards. Its spot is County Corridor right in the coronary heart of the funds and on the River Thames close to Westminster and Waterloo.

8. Tottenham’s Adele is London’s most profitable winner at the BRITs. Due to the fact the inaugural Critics’ Choice Award in 2008, she has scooped 9 prizes, most a short while ago a World Achievements Award which recognised her all over the world stardom as a stadium performer and album seller. Nevertheless, she has her operate slice out to match Robbie Williams and his 18 BRITs to date.





Adele has apologised to her followers right after revealing she has had to cancel her remaining two gigs



9. Dua Lipa, who was born in Westminster, received last year’s Single of the Calendar year with Calvin Harris and their monitor A person Kiss. Minor Blend star Jesy Nelson from Romford also won an award, as the group won British Online video of the Yr with Lady Like Me that includes Nicki Minaj.

10. The cash is represented at The O2’s 10 th ceremony on Tuesday with performances from Dave and Stormzy, who are also competing with each and every other for last year’s greatest album award for ‘Psychodrama’ and ‘Heavy Is The Head’ respectively.

11. The show closes with a reunion of London band The Faces as Highgate’s Rod Stewart, Hillingdon’s Ronnie Wooden and Whitechapel’s Kenney Jones conduct collectively on Television for the first time in practically a few a long time.