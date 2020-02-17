[eleven-yr-aged-selma-boy’s-desire-arrives-correct-at-daytona-500]

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) — Eleven-year-aged Jeremiah Drake has his desire occur accurate Sunday afternoon at the Daytona 500.

The Selma boy is battling muscular dystrophy – a disease creating the muscles in his physique to weaken around time.

But his health issues is the the very least of Jeremiah’s anxieties correct now, many thanks to Make A Want. The foundation built his aspiration turn out to be a actuality.

Drake took a image in front of Jimmie Johnson’s #48 vehicle, his favorite! He acquired to listen to all the engines revving for a person of the most important racing events of the 12 months.

The 62nd Daytona 500 was postponed because of to weather disorders. It will resume on Monday at 1 p.m.