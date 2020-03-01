[eleven-yr-old-ice-climber-dies-soon-after-300-foot-fall-in-new-york]

HUNTER, N.Y. (News10) — An 11-year-aged hiker died on Saturday immediately after slipping about 300 ft into a ravine in Greene County, New York, authorities say.

Police say that the boy was with a team of people all over 4 p.m. on Saturday, at a well known ice climbing spot in Catskill Condition Park, when the accident transpired.

Many initially responders from many neighborhood emergency services—including a helicopter to airlift the client to a close by hospital—were on the scene together Platte Clove Road to aid.