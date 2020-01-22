Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) – Eli Manning, who has led the New York Giants to two Super Bowls in his 16-year career, where he has led almost every team to a record, has retired.

The Giants said on Wednesday that the New Orleans-born would officially announce his retirement on Friday.

The future of the recently 39-year-old has been in doubt since the end of the season. Manning’s contract with the Giants expired after the 4:12 season and there was little chance that he would return after losing his longtime start job to rookie Daniel Jones.

Manning said he wanted to think about his future after the season, and about three weeks after the season ended, he decided that his career was over.

“Eli Manning has defined what it means to be a New York giant on and off the field for 16 seasons,” said John Mara, president and chief executive officer of the Giants, in a statement.

“Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the best players in our franchise history. He represented our franchise as an accomplished professional with dignity and responsibility. It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant more to us. We are very grateful for his contributions to our organization and look forward to celebrating his inclusion in the giant’s ring of honor in the near future. “