Eli Manning to announce retirement after 16 seasons with New York Giants

NEW YORK – The New York Giants have announced that quarterback Eli Manning will retire later this week after a 16-year career.

Manning is considered one of the most popular and decorated players in Giants history and has led the team to two Super Bowl championships.

“For 16 seasons, Eli Manning has defined what it is like to be a New York giant on and off the field,” said John Mara, president and CEO of the Giants. “Eli is our only quintessential Super Bowl player twice and one of the best players in the history of our franchise. He represented our franchise as an accomplished professional with dignity and responsibility. It meant for Eli to being the Giants ‘quarterback, and that meant even more to us. We are beyond recognition for his contribution to our organization and we look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants’ Ring of Honor in the near future. “

The 39-year-old future, recently turned, had been in doubt since the end of the season. Manning’s contract with the Giants expired after the 4-12 season and he was unlikely to return after losing his long-standing job to rookie Daniel Jones.

Manning said he wanted to think about his future after the season and about three weeks after the season ended, he decided his career was over.

The Giants said Manning was one of the most accomplished players in the Giants’ 95 seasons. He is the only player in franchise history to play in 16 seasons and his 236 regular season games (234 starts) and 248 games in total are both Giants records.

“This is the retirement of a big, big football giant,” said Tom Coughlin, head coach of the Giants from 2004 to 2015. “Me and my coaching staff and our teams from 2004 to 2015, for me at least for my part, let us hold Eli in the greatest respect and congratulate him and his family, and his mom and dad, for all the wonderful, wonderful experiences he has had, and the happiness and pride he has brought to the entire Giants family, the brass band, the fans, the family and everyone who is so proud of his performance and what he meant. He’s always been there to call, stand up and represent the Giants in the best possible way. “

Manning is one of five players in NFL history to win multiple MVP Super Bowl awards, joined by Brady, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw and Starr. Manning is one of 21 quarters to win a Super Bowl without losing one and one of 12 to win at least two Super Bowls.

In the 2004 draft, the Giants chose the fourth and selected quarterback Philip Rivers. Accorsi sent Rivers, their third round pick in 2004 (# 65 overall) and the first and fifth round picks in the 2005 draft to the Chargers for Manning.

It was a game-changer for the Giants.

The official NFL Twitter account said that Manning’s retirement was the end of an era.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

